Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celldex Therapeutics traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 110433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
