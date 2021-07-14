Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th

Driven Brands’ (NASDAQ:DRVN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Driven Brands had issued 31,818,182 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,004 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.
Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $16,946,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $11,947,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
