Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th

Driven Brands’ (NASDAQ:DRVN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Driven Brands had issued 31,818,182 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,004 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $16,946,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $11,947,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

