Liberty Media Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 21st (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Liberty Media Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LMACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberty Media Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $56,649,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $27,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,441,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,710,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,710,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

