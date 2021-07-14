Thoma Bravo Advantage’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 14th (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Thoma Bravo Advantage had issued 90,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $900,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Thoma Bravo Advantage’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NYSE TBA opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $10,006,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

