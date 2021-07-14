Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on July 21st (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Splash Beverage Group had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Splash Beverage Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc produces, distributes, and markets various beverages in the United States. The company offers hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance brand; and flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila brand. It also sells beverages and groceries online through qplash.com; produces premium wine under the Copa di Vino brand; and offers premium Pulpoloco Sangria.

