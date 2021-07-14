Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on July 19th (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education’s (NYSE:ZME) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. Zhangmen Education had issued 3,623,000 shares in its public offering on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $41,664,500 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Shares of ZME opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Zhangmen Education has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.