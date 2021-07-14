Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.01. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

