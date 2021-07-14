AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price target on AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

