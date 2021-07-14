Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Purchases £150.07 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £150.07 ($196.07).

ROR stock opened at GBX 351.20 ($4.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.54. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROR shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rotork has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

