Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) Insider Andrew Robert Blazye Sells 2,800,000 Shares of Stock

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) insider Andrew Robert Blazye sold 2,800,000 shares of Universe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90).

Andrew Robert Blazye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Andrew Robert Blazye purchased 22,842,784 shares of Universe Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,142,139.20 ($1,492,212.18).

UNG opened at GBX 5.55 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Universe Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.67 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75.

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

