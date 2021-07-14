Angus Cockburn Purchases 100,000 Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Stock

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) insider Angus Cockburn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £213,000 ($278,285.86).

STS stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £214.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 52-week low of GBX 174.47 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

