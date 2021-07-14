Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

TSE:STN opened at C$56.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.60. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

In other Stantec news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,340,519.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

