Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

