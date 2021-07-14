Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWC. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of HWC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $610,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

