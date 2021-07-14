American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AOUT opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54.

AOUT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

