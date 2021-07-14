Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

