Baker Hughes (BKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

