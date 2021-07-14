$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) will announce sales of $162.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $684.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Shares of NYSE:COUP opened at $259.41 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $15,933,131 over the last 90 days.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

