Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) will announce sales of $280.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $282.70 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $186.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. Insiders have sold a total of 20,382 shares of company stock worth $7,032,118 in the last 90 days.

MPWR opened at $387.45 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.