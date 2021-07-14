Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:ON) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

NYSE ON opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,640 shares of company stock valued at $295,140 in the last 90 days.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

