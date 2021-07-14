James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 3,430 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $193,795.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCAT traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. 206,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,247. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

