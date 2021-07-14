David P. Kennedy Sells 5,556 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60.

NYSE:ONEM traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 2,075,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,021. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

