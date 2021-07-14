Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. 565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

