Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,129 shares of company stock valued at $36,815 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

