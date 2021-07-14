$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 526,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after buying an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after buying an additional 244,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hexcel by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.