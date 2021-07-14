Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Hyliion alerts:

HYLN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 2,391,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,036. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,625 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.