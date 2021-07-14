Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Hercules Capital also posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. 592,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

