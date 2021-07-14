Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $116.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,448,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

