Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) Insider Francois Barbier Sells 10,254 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $173,907.84.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,318. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.