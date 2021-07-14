Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRAP) Director Sells $170,600.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRAP) Director Michael Parris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00.

Shares of WRAP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,226. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

