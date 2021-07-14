AudioEye, Inc. (NYSE:AEYE) Insider Carr Bettis Sells 10,000 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NYSE:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,810. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

