Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,923. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

