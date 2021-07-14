Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Grows By 531.1%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 531.1% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,583. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
