Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Grows By 531.1%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 531.1% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,583. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

