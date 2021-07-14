Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 487,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jones Soda stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.