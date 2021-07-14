Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 487,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jones Soda stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

