Todd Michael Wood Sells 4,783 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NYSE:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 4,783 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $197,633.56.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

DMTK traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 579,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,945. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

