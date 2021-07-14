Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $194,670.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 657,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,157. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

