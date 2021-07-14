Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) Insider Sells $190,000.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 391,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,371. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

