PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) CFO Sells $180,450.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $180,450.00.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 236,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,333. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

