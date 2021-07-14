CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of research firms have commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. 1,019,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. CommScope has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 35.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,311,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 608,257 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 823,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

