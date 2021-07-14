Analysts Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) PT at $6.85

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 112,279,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,970,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Nokia by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nokia by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 14.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

