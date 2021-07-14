Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.47.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. 1,074,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,282. Comerica has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

