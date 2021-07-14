Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) traded down 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

About Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

