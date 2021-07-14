Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 792.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

NYSE HQL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,932. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.