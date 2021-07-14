John Hartnett Lewis Acquires 47,388 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 47,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,208.64. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 26,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,544. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.