John Hartnett Lewis Acquires 47,388 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 47,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,208.64. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 26,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,544. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.87.
About Spark Networks
