Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CTBI) EVP James B. Draughn Sells 5,000 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CTBI) EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $217,150.00.
Shares of NYSE CTBI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 52,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,095. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53.
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.