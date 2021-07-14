Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CTBI) EVP James B. Draughn Sells 5,000 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CTBI) EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $217,150.00.

Shares of NYSE CTBI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 52,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,095. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

