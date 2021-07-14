Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 56,511 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 56,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $205,700.04. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 413,241 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $1,636,434.36.

EMAN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 267,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,453. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.68. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.