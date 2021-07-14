FireEye, Inc. (NYSE:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NYSE:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00.
NYSE FEYE traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,737. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.53.
About FireEye
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.