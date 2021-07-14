DoYourTip (DYT) Market Capitalization Tops $566,826.32

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. DoYourTip has a market cap of $566,826.32 and approximately $25,460.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00220080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00813695 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

