Ubex Price Reaches $0.0003 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $878,048.42 and approximately $424,775.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

