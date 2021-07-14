Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Informa stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 40,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,860. Informa has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

